Vols host baseball and softball meet and greet

The University of Tennessee baseball and softball teams will hold their annual preseason meet and greet events Saturday.

The events are free to attend and will give fans the opportunity to meet coaches and players. Fans will also get the chance to tout the facilities of both programs.

Fans who attend the event will have a moment to meet with members of the ticket office to discuss ticket options for the upcoming season.

The softball meet and greet will begin at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The timeline for the softball meet and greet is as follows:

2 - 2:45 p.m. – Fans will have the opportunity to choose from all of the following activities:

- Open Batting Cages

- Tours: Film Room, Locker Room, Team Room, Tennessee Dugout

- Kids' Carnival

- Visit with Tennessee Ticket Office staff – One (1) ticket office member will be available in the conference room to answer any questions fans may have about their accounts. One (1) member of our group sales staff will also be available to sell season and single-game tickets as well as group tickets.

2:45 – 3 p.m. – Head Coaches 2020 Season Preview and Team Intros (Located in Section F of bleachers pending weather)

3 – 4 p.m. - Team Autographs (players only) will begin in the batting cages

Parking will be available in all areas surrounding Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The baseball meet and greet will run from 3-5 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Fans are invited to watch the Vols' practice before the event.

The tour of Lindsey Nelson Stadium will include stops through all the Vols' facilities and end in the batting cages, where kids ages 12 and younger will have the chance to take batting practice. During the tour players and coaches will sign autographs and take pictures.

Those who attend the event will receive a free admission voucher to one of Tennessee's opening-weekend series games against Western Illinois (Feb. 14-16).

All fans planning to attend Tennessee Baseball's Meet & Greet and practice are encouraged to park in lots GF1, GF2, GF3 and GF4, which are located along Todd Helton Drive behind the right field foul pole of Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.