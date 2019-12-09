Vols land big lineman out of Memphis

As of today, Omari Thomas is part of Tennessee's future.

The 4-star defensive lineman out of Briarcrest Christian in Memphis

announced on Monday that he wants to play for coach Pruitt at Tennessee.

He revealed his choice just before receiving his jersey

for the 2020 All American Bowl. Thomas, who is ranked the No. 104 overall prospect and No. 8 defensive tackle in the 2020 class. He's also the No. 4 senior from the state of Tennessee, addressing a big need for the Vols in the trenches,

As for what he brings to East Tennessee, Thomas told our partners at Volquest.com, "I'm gonna bring leadership, hard work and dedication and just try to be a good person in Knoxville."

Thomas' decision comes a little over week from the first national signing day on December 18th.