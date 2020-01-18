Vols look to bounce-back against Vandy in Nashville

The Tennessee men's basketball team hits the road for the second time this week, when it takes on Vanderbilt on Saturday night in Nashville. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Fans can also listen in on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertlekamp describing the action.

Last time out the Vols fell in their second road contest of SEC action, falling to Georgia, 80-63, on Wednesday night in Athens. Senior Jordan Bowden paced the scoring for UT, finishing with 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field.

Junior Yves Pons was effective on the glass all evening, pulling in a game-high eight rebounds, while also scoring eight points. Freshman Josiah-Jordan James was also effective, knocking down three of his six attempts from 3-point range, finishing with 11 points.

A win would give the Vols their fourth consecutive victory inside Memorial Gym and would leave head coach Rick Barnes just one win shy of 100 victories on Rocky Top. A win would also be UT's fifth straight triumph over Vanderbilt dating to 2018.

THE SERIES

• Tennessee leads the all-time series with Vanderbilt, 122-75, dating to 1922. This is the 198th meeting.

• The 'Dores have a 54-42 edge when the series is played in Nashville, but the Vols have won three straight in Memorial Gym.

• Tennessee has won six of the last seven meetings in this series, including each of the last four.

• These teams will meet again in Knoxville on Feb. 18.

A WIN WOULD...

• Leave Rick Barnes just one win shy of recording his 100th victory as Tennessee's head coach.

• Extend UT's win streak over Vanderbilt to five games.

• Give the Vols a 13-3 all-time record when VFL Dane Bradshaw is on the call as the TV analyst.