Vols open SEC play against LSU with new point guard

The Vols start 2020 with their first SEC game of the season against LSU.

The Vols and tigers go head to head in Thompson-Boling Arena at noon on Saturday. The game will be aired on ESPNU.

The game against LSU comes after a 20-point loss to Wisconsin in the Vols first game since losing senior guard Lamonte Turner. Tennessee is now 4-7 for the season.

On Friday, the Vols found out 6-foot-2 point guard Santiago Vescovi was cleared by the NCAA just in time for the start of SEC play. Vescovi arrived in Knoxville from Uruguay last week and practiced with the team for the first time Monday.

"Hello Vol Nation," Vescovi said in a video published by the Vols on Twitter Friday. “[The NCAA has] given me the green light and I hope to see and hear you all tomorrow in TBA.”

