The latest Associated Press college basketball poll ranks the Vols at no. 20.

The jump comes after Tennessee's win against Washington.

According to a CBS Sports report, Jordan Bowden scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half of Saturday's 75-62 win over Washington. The Vols led for the final 37 minutes of the game.

That brings the team to 3-0 for the season.

See the full list of rankings here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.