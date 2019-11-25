Vols ranked no. 17 in latest AP College Basketball Poll

The latest Associated Press college basketball poll ranks the Vols at no. 17.

The jump comes after Tennessee's win against Alabama State.

According to a CBS Sports report, Jordan Bowden scored 16 points against Alabama State and led the team in scoring for the third time in four games. Lamonte Turner added 13 points to go along with a game-high six assists. During the game, Bowden and Turner became the 51st and 52nd Vols to score 1,000 career points.

That brings the team to 4-0 for the season.

The Vols take on Chattanooga Monday night at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

