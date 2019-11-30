Vol seniors look to sink Commodores inside Neyland

After securing bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016 with last weekend's road win at Missouri, the Vols will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they welcome in-state rival Vanderbilt for the regular-season finale at Neyland Stadium.

A Tennessee win on Saturday would secure an undefeated record in the month of November for the first time since 2015 and would also end a three-game losing streak to the Commodores.

Tennessee will honor 13 seniors on the current roster as well as VFL Darrin Kirkland Jr., prior to today’s game against Vanderbilt.

"We'll be honoring 13 seniors on our football team and also Darrin Kirkland Jr., who didn't get a chance to run through the T last year," Pruitt said. "So, he'll be back, and he'll do that with the rest of the seniors."

Pruitt has consistently praised this year's senior class for leading the Vols out of some rough times and building a foundation for years to come.

"I am really proud of these guys and excited for them," Pruitt said. "It has been great to get to know them. Just being around them the last two years to really get to know who they are and how much pride that they have for the University of Tennessee and see them fight and finish something that they started just says a lot about them. These guys are going to have tons of success beyond the university. It is really just what college football is all about, how these guys represent the university."

Kickoff is set for 4pm. this afternoon. Be in your seats by 3:45 Vol fans for the start of Senior day activities.