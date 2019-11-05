Vols seek elusive road win

With a Homecoming win over UAB behind them, the Vols are now looking down the road, with road being the operative word, at a suddenly improving Kentucky team. Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt says his team has something to prove having yet to win this season on the road, which he feels is the mark of a good football team.

Even with the Vols winning three of their last four outings, UT is focused on overcoming another strong defense against the Wildcats, which head coach Jeremy Pruitt regarded as one of the best in the SEC. UK is coming off of a 29-7 win over Missouri and ranks third in the league in pass defense (180.5 ypg) and fourth in opponent first downs, holding teams to just 18 per game.

With regards to Saturday night's game the coach said, “We need to win the line of scrimmage. This will be a line of scrimmage game. We need to keep edges on the defense. When the ball is out in space, we need to be able to tackle one-on-one. We cannot give up one-on-one to a blocker defensively, you have to make two guys block you. And, we can’t let the ball be thrown over our heads.”

Tennessee's resurgence this season has been fun to watch for Vol fans, who like the players, suffered through a very difficult start. Regarding that start coach Pruitt said at his weekly Monday news conference, “We had some guys who were injured at beginning of the year or didn’t play,” Pruitt started. “We were young. It was a recipe for not a whole lot of good. Our kids have come and our coaching staff has done a really nice job on coming to practice and buying in, competing hard."

The head coach added, “We have some good leadership on our team. Our guys have never flinched. They just keep working. They believe in what we are doing here. It is amazing that when you believe in something, you stay the course, and our kids believed.”

It's a Saturday night showdown at Commonwealth stadium as the Vols look to improve to .500 on the season at 5-5 and inch ever closer to a bowl berth this season. Kickoff is set for 7:30pm on the SEC Network.