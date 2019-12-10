Vols set to start bowl practice Friday

We won't have to wait too long for coach Pruitt

and the football Vols to return to the practice field.

Tennessee is set to begin TaxSlayer Bowl practice this Friday.

The Volunteers will face Indiana, out of the Big-10 conference,

on January 2nd.

The team will remain in Knoxville through the Christmas holiday and will leave for the bowl site in Jacksonville, Florida the weekend before New Years.

Your All Vol station will have you covered every step of the way with reports from the Sunshine State all of bowl week.

