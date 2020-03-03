Vols slug Longwood out of Lindsey Nelson, 28-2

Tennessee cruised to a midweek victory behind a historic offensive output Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, defeating Longwood, 28-2.

The Vols' 28-run output marks the most runs in a single game by a Tennessee team since Feb. 14, 2004 when they defeated Morehead State, 29-1.

Tennessee (13-0) was balanced offensively, as eight Vols recorded two or more hits on the night. Freshman Jordan Beck led the Vols with three hits, including two doubles. Beck also drove in three runs.

Alerick Soularie and Zach Daniels, who homered in the first and sixth innings, respectively, had two hits and four RBI apiece. Daniels also had his first-career triple in the first inning.

Drew Gilbert, Luc Lipcius, Pete Derkay, Trey Lipscomb and Matt Turino each had two hits, with Gilbert, Lipcius and Turino recording an extra-base hit each.

Tennessee used six different pitchers over the course of the contest, with freshman Christian Delashmit being credited with his second win of the season after two shutout innings of work in which he gave up one hit and struck out four batters.

Freshman Mark McLaughlin got the start for the Vols, pitching two innings and recording three strikeouts before exiting the game. Kody Davidson, Will Mabrey, Kirby Connell and Ethan Anderson – all first-year players at UT – combined to pitch the final five innings, giving up no runs and just one total hit.

Longwood (3-10) starting pitcher Dillon Champagne was credited with the loss. The Lancers walked a total of 18 batters during the contest.

Notable

Raining Homers

Tuesday's two-home run outing was Tennessee's 11th multi-homer game of the season and pushed the Vols' nation-leading home run total to 24. Thirteen different Tennessee players have hit home runs, while six Vols have multiple homers.

Patient at the Plate

Tennessee drew 18 walks during Tuesday's win over Longwood, bring its season total to 107 – a mark that leads the nation.