Vols spring practice opens, gearing up for Orange and White game

Vols practice / Source: WVLT

The Vols are back at it again after kicking off their first spring practice of the 2020 season.

Tennessee players hit the field on March 10 for the first time since the 2019 season. Players are gearing up for the Orange and White Game which is set for April 18.

The Vols get 15 practices before the game where they can show off their skills and improvements since last season where they finished 5-3 in SEC play and won the TaxSlayer Gator over Indiana.

The Orange and White game will be on SEC Network+ at 4 p.m. Gates open at Neyland Stadium at 2:30 p.m.

