Vols take on the Florida Gators in the SEC opener

The Vols arrive in Gainesville as they prepare to take on the Gators. / (WVLT)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 11:57 AM, Sep 21, 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WVLT) -- The Vols have arrived in the swamp as they prepare to take on the Florida Gators in the 2019 SEC opener.

The game is set to kick off at noon on ESPN. Check back here for live game coverage!

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

 