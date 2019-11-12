Vols take on Murray State at home

The Vols are taking on Murray State at home on November 12. At the half, Vols trail Murray State 44-35.

Hard to believe Murray State can shoot it this well all night. They’ll likely cool off at some point.

I’m not too worried about that.



More concerned with rebounding...

Tennessee was out-rebounded 22-10 in the 1st half.



MSU has 6 second-chance points.

Tennessee has 0. — Caleb Noe (@wvltCaleb) November 13, 2019

SHOT CHART:

Notice how many more easy shots Murray State has gotten, than Tennessee (layups on bottom).



WHAT’S IT MEAN?

Murray State has gotten a bunch of easy looks... And they’ve hit their low-percentage shots. pic.twitter.com/obDbIrFXur — Caleb Noe (@wvltCaleb) November 13, 2019

HALFTIME:

Murray State 44, Tennessee 35



The last few minutes of the 1st half were rough for Tennessee.

Giving up easy points on quick possessions.

Murray State led by 12 with under 2 minutes til half.



Simply put... Vols have shot the ball well enough to stay in the game. — Caleb Noe (@wvltCaleb) November 13, 2019

Tennessee has shot the ball just fine tonight, but Murray State has been lights-out (7/13 from 3pt range).



It’s alarming that MSU has out-rebounded Tennessee 18-10.



Vols trail 33-26 with 3 minutes til halftime. — Caleb Noe (@wvltCaleb) November 13, 2019