Vols take on No. 1 Texas Tech in Round Rock Classic

UT baseball is undefeated as it takes on No. 1 Texas Tech in the Round Rock Classic tournament on Friday night.

The game was set to start around 9 p.m.

Looking like we won't be starting until around 9 p.m. ET. We'll tweet an official first pitch time when we get it. #GBO — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) February 22, 2020

The last time Tennessee played against Texas Tech was in 2008, and the Vols fell 7-3. Tennessee is currently on a winning streak after sweeping their season opener and getting a win over Charlotte.

The tournament pits Tennessee against Texas Tech, then Houston on Feb 22 at 3 p.m. and Stanford on Feb 23 at noon.

You can livestream the games through FloBaseball and listen for free on UT Sports.

