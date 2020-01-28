Vols take on Texas A&M, honor Kobe Bryant

The Vols take on Texas A&M Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee is 12-7 and will tip off against the 9-9 Aggies at 6:30 p.m. The Vols are coming off a close loss to no.3 Kansas. Junior Yves Pons had a career-high 24 points, but Tennessee couldn't quite close the gap and fell 74-68 to Kansas on Saturday night.

The Vols plan to wear purple shoe laces on Tuesday during the game to honor the late Kobe Bryant. Bryant was killed on Sunday afternoon in a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The game will be aired on the SEC Network.

