Vols take on Texas A&M, honor Kobe Bryant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Vols take on Texas A&M Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee is 12-7 and will tip off against the 9-9 Aggies at 6:30 p.m. The Vols are coming off a close loss to no.3 Kansas. Junior Yves Pons had a career-high 24 points, but Tennessee couldn't quite close the gap and fell 74-68 to Kansas on Saturday night.
The Vols plan to wear purple shoe laces on Tuesday during the game to honor the late Kobe Bryant. Bryant was killed on Sunday afternoon in a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
How about this piece of art drawn by @Vol_Hoops red-shirt junior Jalen Johnson. Quite the tribute! @MarybethJacoby @wvltCaleb @ZackRickensTV @wvlt @Volquest_Rob @TomSatkowiak pic.twitter.com/axgcTfumPl— Rick Russo (@wvltrick) January 28, 2020
Quite the scene at TBA as fans and players alike honor the great Kobe Bryant! @RockyTopRowdies @wvlt @TomSatkowiak @wvltCaleb @ZackRickensTV @Volquest_Rob @MarybethJacoby pic.twitter.com/zEATvUh2Ur— Rick Russo (@wvltrick) January 28, 2020
The game will be aired on the SEC Network.
