Vols teaming up with Curing Kids Cancer

For the fifth year in a row, the Tennessee Volunteers will team up with Curing Kids Cancer to promote that September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month during their game against BYU.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt will wear a lanyard with a gold whistle for the second straight year.

Teams from across the country will wear helmet stickers and wristbands while coaches wear wristbands, gold whistles and lanyards to represent their support for pediatric cancer awareness. Many of these teams are not only spreading awareness, they are helping their local children's hospital receive funds to better provide innovative treatment at its pediatric cancer center.

The campaign is becoming a staple for many of the teams as all of this year's teams have participated before. Each team gives back on a national and local level by promoting childhood cancer awareness.

Taking on pediatric cancer and their opponents will be:

Alabama

Georgia

South Carolina

Tennessee

Duke

Vanderbilt

More information can be found at the web site curingkidscancer.org.

Tennessee will also be partnering with the East Tennessee Children's Hospital through the Beads of Courage and Special Spectators programs to provide an unforgettable gameday experience at this Saturday's game for children battling severe illnesses.

The children will receive star treatment from KPD with a police escort from ETCH to their exclusive tailgate in Tennessee Park, where there will be a catered tailgate with food and Vols swag bags for the kids. The children and their families will enjoy a premier view of the Vol Walk prior to taking the field to meet the University of Tennessee Spirit Squad, Smokey, Smokey X and to watch the Vols during warm-ups.

After the pregame sideline experience, the children and their families will get the chance to cheer on the Vols with complimentary tickets. Through the Beads of Courage program, members of the football team and spirit squad will carry or wear "Acts of Courage" beads during the game. The beads, orange with a white Power T, are then given to kids after a particularly tough treatment or when they need an extra boost of encouragement.