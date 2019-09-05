Neyland Stadium preps for alcohol sales

Beer will be served for the first time by vendors at the UT game on Saturday.

The UT Associate Athletic Director told WVLT they purchased the same amount of beer as they would buy other food and drinks.

As soon as the gates open Saturday, beer sales begin.

That's two hours before kickoff at Saturday's game. The Vols take on the BYU cougars at 7 p.m. so alcohol sales will begin at 5 p.m.

Inside the stadium there's up to 100 locations which will have beer kiosks or permanent stands for people to purchase.

There is a two beer limit per transaction, to try to keep an eye on people and purchases.

"Consistency is the best way for us to make sure we're being safe and secure with everyone that's buying beer," said Jimmy Delaney, Associate Athletic Director for Marketing and Experience.

UT staff will be learning where lines are forming longer than others and which brands of beer are most popular.

Remember to bring your photo ID if you are 21 and older and plan on purchasing alcohol.

As a safety measure, alcohol will stop being sold at the end of the third quarter.

