The Tennessee Vols will play Gonzaga during the 2020-2021 basketball season.

UT basketball will compete against the bulldogs in New York City as a part of the Jimmy V. Classic at Madison Square Garden in December.

The NCAA has not announced if the 2020-2021 basketball season will be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baylor will take on Rutgers in the other game of the doubleheader.

