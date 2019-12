Vols basketball moved up two spots to no. 19 in the AP Top 25 Poll released Monday.

Louisville took the no. 1 spot followed by Kansas and Ohio State.

See the full list here.

Tennessee moves up two spots to No. 19 in the latest @AP_Top25 poll. Memphis also up two to No. 13.



🍊vs. 🐯

Saturday

3️⃣P.M. pic.twitter.com/tvrYDAJYjq — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) December 9, 2019

