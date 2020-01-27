Vols wearing purple shoelaces to honor Kobe Bryant

The Tennessee basketball team plans to wear purple shoelaces on Tuesday during their game to honor Kobe Bryant.

Coach Rick Barnes announced the decision during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Barnes said the assistant coaches informed the players of Bryant's death. Barnes said the players started crying after hearing the news.

The NBA legend died Sunday afternoon in a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of 8 others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The Vols play Texas A&M Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will be aired on the SEC Network.

