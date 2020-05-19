Volunteer firefighter in Kentucky charged with arson

A volunteer firefighter in Kentucky has been accused of deliberately setting fire to two houses.

Kentucky State Police said 19-year-old Jeffrey “Tyler” Knouse was arrested after investigators connected him to the fires that were deliberately set in April and May in Lincoln County.

Police say both of the homes were vacant residences. WKYT-TV reports Knouse is a volunteer firefighter with the Lincoln County Volunteer Fire Department. Kentucky State Police told WKYT-TV that Knouse confessed to setting the fires after he was interviewed by investigators. He has been charged with two counts of arson and booked into the county jail.

