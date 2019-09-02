Volunteer firefighters helping Hurricane Dorian victims

Four Bean Station volunteer firefighters loaded up an eighteen-wheeler with a rescue vehicle and boats, then headed towards Florida to help Hurricane Dorian victims on Monday afternoon.

The men headed towards Florida to help with hurricane Dorian relief on Monday afternoon. / Source: WVLT News

Among the four volunteers was the former Bean Station mayor, Terry Wolfe. He said it brings him joy to see his community so willing to help others.

"The most-heart warming thing you can do is help someone and that's where we're coming from," said Wolfe.

The men have been helping out with hurricane relief over the years as a part of the Cajun Navy efforts. Last year, they rescued more than 40 people from hurricane Harvey.

"I'm retired physically, but my mind and my heart aren't retired," said Wolfe. "There's people that need help and as long as I'm living and breathing and God gives me the strength to do it, I'm going to do it."

The men don't have an exact destination or time frame as to when they will return. Volunteer firefighter Dale Moles said they will start off in Florida, and go wherever help is needed.

