Volunteer Tennessee pilots speed up COVID-19 test results

A group of Nashville pilots changed their routes in an attempt to help speed up COVID-19 testing during the pandemic.

Angel Flight Soars, a nonprofit group of volunteer civilian pilots who use their own planes to transport patients, have begun to transport COVID-19 tests to a Pathgroup Lab in Nashville.

Many of the samples involve patients already hospitalized because of COVID-19 or health care workers waiting for results to see if they can return to work, WTVF reported.

"The quicker that we can get these specimens and turn the results around, the quicker they can start treating the patients of a healthcare provider can get back to work," Executive Vice President of Sales for Pathgroup Labs, Steve Young said.

On Saturday, a Nashville pilot flew from Atlanta to Nashville with dozens of tests from North Carolina and Georgia.

Health officials said if the test were transported by ground, the process could have taken days.

