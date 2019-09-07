Volunteers cleanup North Knoxville

Volunteers scattered across North Knoxville to pick up trash. It was part of Keep Knoxville Beautiful's second annual North Knoxville Cleanup.

Organizers said about 240 total volunteers came out to help with the pickup.

"This is where you live, where you work, and where you play -- so you want to take care of it," Alanna McKissack, the executive director of Keep Knoxville Beautiful, said.

Volunteers gathered Saturday at Edgewood Park. Organizers said while litter hurts East Tennessee's beauty, it can also hurt property value.

"It keeps businesses from moving in. People don't want to live where people are trashing where they live," McKissack said.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful hosts a public cleanup once a month. Their next event is on September 21st at Westview Elementary School.