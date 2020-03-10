Volunteers needed for Cookeville and Mt. Juliet tornado cleanup efforts

Helping Hands Disaster Relief is calling on volunteers from across the state of Tennessee to help with tornado cleanup efforts in Mt. Juliet and Cookeville.

Anyone who wants to help is asked to go to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mt. Juliet or Cookeville on March 14 at 9 a.m.

“We are following the Savior’s example to bear one another’s burdens and to comfort those who stand in need of comfort,” said Helping Hands administrator Elder Matthew S. Harding, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “We are blessed to have the resources, membership, and experience to help those affected by this storm.”

The addresses of each location are:

1004 Woodridge Pl,

Mt. Juliet, Tennessee 37122

981 South Walnut Avenue

Cookeville, Tennessee 38501

Organizers plan to continue cleanup efforts each weekend through March 28.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

