Vonore Elementary School student tests positive for coronavirus

Students and faculty at Vonroe Elementary School have been asked to self-quarantine for the next two weeks after one child tested positive for coronavirus.

The school took to Facebook on March 15 ensuring parents that they are 'closely monitoring the situation.'

"We have developed a multi-level plan to respond to any new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and will keep our school families notified as quickly as new information is available through our school and district websites, social media, SchoolMessenger and news media," the school wrote in a Facebook post.

According to Monroe County Director of Schools Deanna McClendon, the child tested positive late Friday afternoon. McClendon said everyone who was in the building on March 11 and 12 has been contacted .

All Monroe County Schools have suspended classes through April 3.

