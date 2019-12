The USA Today is holding a vote to see what is the best amusement park attraction in the country.

One East Tennessee attraction is on the list. Unsurprisingly, the attraction is part of the Dollywood theme parks.

Right now, Dollywood's Wildwood Grove attraction comes in at 5 on the list.

To make sure this local attraction wins, go here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.