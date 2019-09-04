Men who failed to register as sex offenders may be tied to missing Ky woman

Both Brendan Camous and Clinton Peterson failed to register as sex offenders and could be in Colorado.

Investigators want the public to be on the lookout for the pair. Law enforcement believes they could also be connected to the disappearance of a Kentucky woman several years ago.

Their last known address was in Colorado Springs, but investigators say they have some information that could also connect them to Peyton. By law, the two suspects must update their address with the sex offender registry each time they move.

The reason they're facing new charges is because U.S. Marshals believe they may have been in Kentucky around the same time a woman went missing a few years ago, and the men did not update the registry with that new address.

Lori Feltz, 58, went for a short walk in Kentucky the day after Christmas in 2016. She never made it to her destination. Her family says she is mentally challenged and takes medicine daily for seizures.

According to court documents, a huge search party was launched after Feltz went missing, and during that search, a Kentucky deputy said he found Camous and Peterson in a shack on a neighboring property. He did not realize they were wanted for failing to register.

When the police came back with a search warrant, the men were gone.

The court documents say Peterson's mother owned the property near where the woman went missing. She was reportedly in talks with prosecutors to have excavators search her land for the woman's body, but that never happened.

If anyone has seen those men, or know where they are, they should get in touch with their local authorities right away.

