WATCH: Fuel tanker ignites after crash in Florida

A Florida fire rescue captured video of a fuel tanker igniting after a fatal crash occurred in Gainesville on Sunday morning.

Source: Gainesville Fire Rescue

WCJB reported that incident caused a large-scale fire and evacuations after it occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 27.

A press release from Gainesville Fire Rescue said the crash caused the fire to occur after the tanker was attempting to make a U-turn which ignited two of the tanker's five fuel compartments.

Following the explosion, power transmission lines began to fall on the scene which compounded rescue efforts.

Once on scene, fire crews had to work to keep the tanker cool to prevent any further explosions as GRU de-energized the fallen power lines.

A specialty Aircraft Rescue Fire-Fighting vehicle or ARFF, called in from the Gainesville Regional Airport, was able to smother the fire with a alcohol-resistant foam.

After power lines were fully de-energized, Gainesville Fire Rescue moved in with foam handlines to fully extinguish the blaze.

Gainesville Fire Rescue's Hazardous Materials or HazMat team were also on scene along with county and state Environmental Protection Agency workers to prevent run-off and potential contamination of the local water supply.

Some citizens in Northwest Gainesville were contacted to shelter in place or evacuate for their safety during the fire, and some areas are still without power as clean-up of the scene continues.

While sections of 43rd Street were closed due to the accident, the scene is now clear and all blocked portions have since been reopened.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WCJB. All rights reserved.