WATCH: Jeremy Pruitt answers reporter's apology, 'Have you heard my English?'

Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt held a post-practice press conference on Saturday.

The best part of the press conference, wasn't actually part of the press conference.

As Pruitt was walking away from the podium, a reporter who is from Brazil greeted him and apologized for his foreign accent.

"I'm from Brazil. Sorry for my English," said the reporter, Gustavo Tomazeli.

Pruitt responded by asking, "Have you heard my English?"

You can see the video on this page.

Tennessee's football team continues fall camp on Sunday with a scrimmage.