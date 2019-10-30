WATCH: Loudon Co. deputy goes through taser training

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office shared video of "one of the most feared days of a new [deputy's] career." The sheriff's office said that day is taser certification day.

Source: LCSO

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the sheriff's office shared video of Deputy LaForce, who got his morning off to a shocking start with "a little training fun" by getting tasered.

"These five seconds might be the longest five seconds of any law enforcement officers career," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Deputy LaForce and multiple other new recruits went through the training.

