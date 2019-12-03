WATCH: Shark knocks 7-year-old surfer off his board

Updated: Tue 10:10 AM, Dec 03, 2019

(CNN) - A shark knocked a 7-year-old Florida boy his surfboard over the weekend.

A 7-year-old boy was surfing with his dad in Florida when a shark appeared to knock him off his surfboard. (Source: Shaun Moore/Twitter/CNN)

The boy's father, Shaun Moore, posted the video to Twitter.

The pair were surfing off New Smyrna Beach, a coastal community in South Florida when it happened.

When slowed down, the video clearly reveals the shark's fin swiping the board.

Moore said he believes it was a blacktip shark that was involved in the close call.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus