Two former Tennessee football players were on the South roster in this year's Senior Bowl.

Jauan Jennings and Darrell Taylor represented the Vols in Mobile, Ala.

Jennings caught three passes (most on his team, second-most overall) for 22 yards in the game.

He also hauled-in a touchdown catch, thrown by former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

You can see video of that catch on this page.

The South team lost to the North team, 34-17.