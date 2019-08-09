WATCH: Trey Smith shows why UT needs him on the field

Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith has battled health issues for nearly a year.

He started the first seven games of 2018 for Tennessee, before being held out the rest of the season with blood clots.

At Friday night's practice, he showed why Vol fans are so hopeful that he will be back for the 2019 season.

The video above shows Smith "pancaking" one of his 300-pound teammates.

It may have been during early-practice drill work, but it still shows what he's capable of.

Smith has been limited in contact drills during fall camp, but coaches are hoping he's cleared to play by the time Aug. 31 rolls around.