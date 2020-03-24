WBHOF 2020 Induction Ceremony Postponed

The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame has announced that the 2020 Induction Ceremony, scheduled for June 13, 2020, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for June 12, 2021.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2020, Debbie Brock (Veteran Player), Carol Callan (Contributor), Swin Cash (Player), Tamika Catchings (Player), Sue Donohoe (Contributor), Lauren Jackson (International Player) and Carol Stiff (Contributor) will become the Class of 2021. The 2020 Trailblazers of the Game recipient, the 1980 US Women's Olympic Basketball Team will become the 2021 Trailblazers of the Game recipient. Both will be honored next year on June 12, 2021 in Knoxville, TN.

The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Directors and Management Team felt that this is the most prudent step to take due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The safety and health of our newest inductees and trailblazers, past inductees, board members, WBHOF staff, and all induction weekend attendees are of the upmost importance.

All tickets purchased by guests will be refunded in full automatically by TicketMaster and the Tennessee Theatre Box Office. For questions or inquiries, please email info@tennesseetheatre.com. Please note that response time may be slow depending on the volume of emails received as the Theatre is closed at this time.

If you have made hotel reservations for June 2020, please cancel them through the hotel directly. The host hotels have been notified and will be able to assist with your cancellation.

Embassy Suite - 865-544-8502

Courtyard by Marriott - 865-566-9100

Residence Inn by Marriott - 865-566-9700

For more information about the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame please call (865) 633-9000 or visit www.WBHOF.com.