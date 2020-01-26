WE BACK PAT: Nearly $100,000 presented to Pat Summitt Foundation

Sunday marks the annual "We Back Pat" game for the Lady Vols.

Checks were presented to the Pat Summitt Foundation before the game, totaling $97,030.

The proceeds were raised by multiple organizations including:

— Salute for a Cure

— Forget Me Not 5K

— Meddic Regional Blood Center

— Race for the Summitt

WVLT General Manager Jasmine Hardin and Anchor Brittany Tarwater were part of the check presentation from Forget Me Not 5K.

During the game, the Pat Summitt Foundation presented an additional $500,000 check to the medical director and staff at the Pat Summitt Clinic.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.