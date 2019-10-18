WEEKEND WEATHER - More clouds, few showers at times

If you're trying to make some weekend plans, or figure out the best time to get outside, just now we have some give and take with clouds and a few showers at times. So, here's what you need to know.

If you're going to watch some Friday evening football, it's still a little chilly! We'll be around 60 degrees when most of the area football games kickoff. Now, you'll see some more clouds, but that helps to subtly slow down the cooling.

Clouds continue to increase for your Saturday, then a few showers are possible.

There's a lot to check out or fun to be had on this weekend, so you might want to get out early Saturday. Early morning pumpkin picking or playing in the corn mazes, would be a good choice before the showers.

While it will be chilly, clouds are increasing and then a few showers are possible Saturday afternoon to evening.

We're still on track for a little warming this weekend, with the last couple of showers ending early Sunday.

Sunday afternoon would be a great time to get outside, as we have some more 70s creep into our area and more cloud breaks by the afternoon.

