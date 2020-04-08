WIVK takes on #MohawkDadChallenge

Many challenges have taken over social media while everyone has been home during the COVID-19 pandemic and now it's time for dads to show off.

WIVK radio host Kris from the Tony and Kris Show challenged all dad's to participate in the

#mohawkdadchallenge.

"You've got nothing else to do so why not?" the two said in a tweet.

Kris challenged dads to shave their hair into a mohawk and record their children's reaction seeing it for the first time.

If you listened to Tony and Kris earlier... Kris has challenged all dad's to the #mohawkdadchallenge You've got nothing else to do so why not? Record your kids seeing it for the first time. Lilly will see it for the first time when she wakes up. pic.twitter.com/qYgzDLe9G0 — WIVK 107.7 (@wivk1077) April 8, 2020

