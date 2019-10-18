WIVK announces new program director

WIVK-FM, Knoxville's country radio station, announced it has a new program director.

In a media release sent out on Oct. 18, WIVK announced Rich Bailey has joined their team s program director.

Jeff Jarnigan, Operations Manager, Cumulus Knoxville, said: “The good fortune to have Rich Bailey sitting in our back yard and available was beyond comprehension. His success in Knoxville and vast market knowledge brings an entirely different level of competition capabilities to WIVK. A CMA win and a tremendous PD hire… It’s been a great October for WIVK!”

Bailey previously worked for WWST-FM/Star 102.1 as program director. WIVK said Bailey worked at stations in South Carolina and North Carolina.

Bailey said, "I am very excited about the opportunity to join a legendary and award-winning station like WIVK. I look forward to working with the team there and growing the market share even more. I want to thank Jeff Jarnigan, Ken Salyer, Doug Hamand and Brian Philips for allowing me this opportunity. Now the FUN begins."

