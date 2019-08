WIVK has been nominated for a Country Music Award in the broadcast section of the ceremony.

The Cumulus Media group has been nominated under the "Medium Market Personality of the Year" group for their show "Tony and Kris."

The CMA Broadcast Awards are described as one of the "most prestigious awards given out in the field of Country Radio," according to CMA.

For a full list of nominees and categories click here.

