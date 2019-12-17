WIVK raises more than $340,000 during St. Jude Radiothon

WIVK partnered with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for the Country Cares and raised more than $340,000 during the St. Jude Kids Radiothon.

The donations of listeners across East Tennessee raised $341,957 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in only two days. WIVK said the number is the largest amount of money ever raised for St. Jude by WIVK and East Tennessee during a two-day radiothon.

The donations received during the St. Jude Radiothon go directly to St. Jude in helping them fight childhood cancer and continue to lead the way in cancer research.

During the Radiothon, WIVK teamed up with Dollywood to offer a free pair of tickets to each new Partner in Hope. Local restaurants, Ham ‘N Goodys, Hooters, Dead End BBQ & Longhorn Steakhouse generously offered food for phone bank volunteers throughout the day.

WIVK said 2019 was their biggest fundraiser yet and they plan to make 2020 even bigger.

