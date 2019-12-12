WIVK's St. Jude Radiothon is happening now!

The Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon is happening from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The St. Jude Partner In Hope program helps St. Jude in its life-saving mission: Finding cures. Saving children. When you become a monthly donor, you will receive a This Shirt Saves Lives t-shirt and will help support St. Jude just like your favorite artists! You’ll also receive a pair of 2020 Dollywood tickets!

