Experts answer WVLT viewer questions about coronavirus

Two experts from Lincoln Memorial University stopped by WVLT News studios to answer your questions about coronavirus.

Dr. Randal Gregg, an associate professor of immunology, and Dr. Gina DeFranco, the chair of family medicine, took questions from WVLT News viewers about the virus.

As of March 11, Tennessee had nine confirmed cases of the virus.

Guidance released by the CDC advises practicing preventative measures to help stop an outbreak in your community by:

- Avoiding contact with people who are sick

- If you are sick, stay home

- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

- Clean frequently touched surfaces daily

- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

- Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

