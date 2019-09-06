WVLT, Dollywood contest winners visit park

The winners of the WVLT and Dollywood contest had a chance to visit the park Friday.

The Rhinehart family won the package, which includeD tickets to Dollywood and a stay at the Dreammore Resort & Spa.

They were able to see Dollywood's new Wildwood Grove and even the littlest one of the family was able to ride her first ride ever.

"It's wonderful, I think Dollywood is really neat thing for the new little kids, to freshen up and have new things to do," said Michele Rhinehart, winner. "That was a big surprise, I was really surprised on the phone and I was really excited about that. I don't win a lot of things."

WVLT partnered with Dollywood to provide the contest which many of you entered in July.

