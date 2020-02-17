WVLT honored with regional Emmy® Award

WVLT News was honored with an Emmy® Award in the Spot News category at the 34th Midsouth Regional Emmy® Awards on Saturday night.

The entry, titled 'Fire On May First', was a composite of coverage from the day the

Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling Facility caught fire in North Knoxville.

WVLT News competed against stations across North Carolina, Tennessee and parts of Alabama.

The station also received a nomination in the Public Affairs category for

WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara's special report on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Sports Anchor Caleb Noe was nominated in the sportscast category.

WVLT News was also nominated in the highly coveted 'News Excellence' category.