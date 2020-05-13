WVLT Meteorologist Austin Bowling saves baby owl

WVLT Meteorologist Austin Bowling doesn't just report your local weather coverage, he saves baby owls in his spare time!

Bowling was driving down Wrights Ferry Road headed to work when he saw a baby owl sitting in the middle of the road. He pulled his car over to the side of the road, got out and picked the owl up in a towel, carrying it to safety on the wooded area beside the road.

"It was pretty calm, but it clicked its displeasure as I put him down on the wooded side of the road," Austin said. "Momma was still looking down from the trees, so I didn't hold him for long."

Austin got the bird to safety and made it to work on time, two wins for East Tennessee.

