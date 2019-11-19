WVLT News Crews share their secrets to the perfect turkey

What's your secret to the perfect turkey? The WVLT News crew is spilling the beans on their secret recipes for a delicious bird.

- Executive producer

Dave says a little seasoned butter under the skin helps keep the turkey moist and flavorful.

Britanny Tarwater - WVLT News Anchor

Brittany says her family is planning to deep fry the turkey this year.

Chris Milano - WLVT News reporter and producer

"Microwave it."

Megan Sadler - Digital Producer

Brining the turkey in a salt bath with aromatic spices before baking helps keep the turkey moist and full of flavor. You can find instructions on how to complete this process here.

Tony Budnick - WVLT News at 4 producer

"I've never made a turkey, but the only way to eat it is by covering it with my homemade cranberry sauce."

Heather Haley - Chief Meteorologist

For a small gathering, turkey and stuffing in a slow cooker!

A small turkey (generally around 3 pounds, depending on the size of your slow cooker), plus a box of stuffing mix, half a cup of chicken broth, and 2 tablespoons of butter.

Put your turkey, then spread out your boxed stuffing mix around the turkey. Pour your half cup of chicken broth on top and melted butter. Cook on High for 4 hours, and check to make sure your turkey has reached 165° internal temperature before serving.

