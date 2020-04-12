Gwendolyn Ducre's family finds solace in technology

It's often said a southern home-cooked meal serves as comfort food.

The virus is bringing unimaginable news to everyone across the world, but it's also forcing families to reconnect. Source / WVLT

Of course the coronavirous is keeping loved ones apart these days, but in true family fashion, you find a way to each other.

My aunt thought, a virtual family reunion and cook off can do the trick.It was the real deal. We had the t-shirts, a real DJ and shared recipes.

It was nice seeing smiling faces now, especially after we loss my great uncle last week.

"He always likes to party, we were with him at your dad's birthday. And we had a great talk. We were all together at his birthday party," Corinne Montinique Ducre-Villavaso, my aunt said.

Many weren't able to travel to say goodbye, including my uncle's children, or check on each other. So, technology and a Zoom conference is what we've got for now.

"It was good that we were able to connect with them and have some joy," Ducre-Villavaso said.

Ducre-Villavaso said for anyone considering the same idea:

"Do a rest run first."

All jokes aside.

"Try to incorporate something that is fun, something that is positive to uplift the spirit," she said.

Most of all, she said do what you can to show comfort to those who need it most.

