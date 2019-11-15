WVLT News interviews Garth Brooks

WVLT News caught up with Garth Brooks a day before his concert in Knoxville at Neyland Stadium.

The concert, which is at 7 p.m. on November 16, is the first concert at Neyland in 16 years. The last was Kenny Chesney, and before that, it was Michael Jackson.

WVLT News reporter Justin McDuffie interviewed Brooks on Friday at his final soundcheck ahead of the show. Many UT students were at the soundcheck, invited by Brooks himself for free.

"I have a feeling this place is going to be loud. It's going to be fun, and it's the end of our first year so our guys are pumped because you want to go out on a really high night. And hopefully it will show up in the music that we show," Brooks said.

Brooks said, even after all this time, he still gets nervous ahead of a show. "My dad was a realist, so I always have in my ear and what I'd say is 'Hey, Dad, 80,000 people,' and he would go 'that's 80,000 you can disappoint'. He was that guy. So you're on your way to the walk so you're thinking about that, too."

Brooks just won Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Awards, and he proves it. Speaking about the concert ahead he said, "You want these people to have the best time of their life and hit them fast in the mouth and keep it going all night long."

The singer said he planned to bring the "redneck, the hillbilly and the cowboy, and I hope it gets real loud. When it gets real loud, it gets real fun."

