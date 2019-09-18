WVLT Sports Contributor Chris Low shares never before heard details from Lane Kiffin's year at Tennessee

Senior writer at ESPN and WVLT Sports Analyst Chris Low published a report that revealed never before heard details about Lane Kiffin's year as head coach of the Tennessee Vols.

From projector hurling to trash talk, to mattress burning — Kiffin's tenure was everything but boring. Read that full story here.

Witnesses describe utter chaos as part of Kiffin's tactics for pumping up the team ahead of the big game.

"I believe Monte even picked up a chair and threw it," then-senior defensive lineman Wes Brown said. "Whatever we could get our hands on, we were throwing.

"It was total chaos."